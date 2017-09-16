Jennifer Lawrence of 'Mother!' shares thoughts on motherhood

Cast members Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt pose at the premiere of "Passengers" in Los Angeles, California U.S., December 14, 2016. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Jennifer Lawrence plays the titular character in Darren Aronofsky's "Mother!" but that does not mean she plans on becoming one herself.

In an interview with E! News, Lawrence shared her honest thoughts on motherhood. She admitted she does not feel the pangs of motherhood as she grows older.

"They are actually getting less and less as I get older, which is starting to worry me," the 27-year-old actress said. "I don't think that's how it's supposed to work! When I was 21 or 22 I was like, 'I can't wait to be a mother. Now I'm like... [Shocked face]."

Sadly, "The Hunger Games" star did not go into detail. For now, she is happily dating director Aronofsky and loves the fact that he is older and has a different perspective on things.

"I've been in relationships before where I am just confused, and I'm never confused with him," Lawrence said in one interview with Vogue. "We had energy. I had energy for him. I don't know how he felt about me."

Prior to the acclaimed director, Lawrence dated her "X-Men: First Class" co-star Nicholas Hoult and Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin. Aronofsky, on the other hand, shares one child – son Henry Chance Aronofsky – with ex-wife, actress Rachel Hannah Weisz.

In the meantime, Lawrence has been busy filming for Simon Kinberg's "X-Men: Dark Phoenix." In the upcoming superhero film, she reprises the iconic role of Raven Darkhölme (better known as Mystique), a shape-shifting mutant and Charles Xavier's (James McAvoy) adopted sister.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" is set in the 1990s and will see Jean Grey, known as the Dark Phoenix (Sophie Turner), losing control of her abilities. As a result, the Empress of the Shi'ar Empire, Lilandra (Jessica Chastain), attempts to capture and destroy her.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" will open in theaters worldwide on Nov. 2, 2018.