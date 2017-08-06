Jennifer Lawrence, Darren Aronofsky news: Couple getting serious in their relationship; first trailer for 'Mother!' released
Jennifer Lawrence and filmmaker Darren Aronofsky have kept their romance on the down-low, but have recently been spotted out and about together. Meanwhile, the first teaser trailer for their latest project has been released, showing that things are about to get seriously creepy.
Since they started dating in 2016, Lawrence and Aronofsky have been keeping their relationship private. However, according to E! News, the two were previously spotted out and about in New York City, which only suggests that things are getting pretty serious between them.
A source told E! News that Lawrence and Aronofsky are madly in love with each other and that what really connects the couple is their shared sense of humor. She jokes around a lot, he gets her humor, and the two laugh together often, according to the source.
Apart from their similar sense of humor, the source went on to say that the couple has a good dynamic on the set of "Mother!" in New Orleans, which is where they first met. They also said that the couple has also talked about their relationship in the long run, but are in no rush to tie the knot, although the "Black Swan" director is interested in marriage, revealed the source.
Earlier in the year, Aronofsky flew to Budapest to visit Lawrence, who at the time was in another film called "Red Sparrow."
Meanwhile, the first teaser trailer for Aronofsky and Lawrence's latest project, the psychological thriller "Mother!," has recently dropped, giving viewers a sneak peek into an ominous story ahead. The 30-second clip does not give too much, but it does give everyone a heads up on the dark tone that the movie will have.
The line-up of stars also makes for an interesting film ahead. Starring alongside Lawrence are Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, Kristen Wiig and Ed Harris.
The full trailer for "Mother!" will be out on Aug. 8, and the film will premiere during the Venice Film Festival later this year.
-
Jill Duggar's husband Derick Dillard accused of bullying transgender reality star Jazz Jennings after tweeting gender is 'ordained by God'
Jill Duggar's husband was on the receiving end of strong criticism this week after he shared his Christian view on transgenderism.
-
If Marvel Comics was Christian, it would look like this: a pastor's dogged pursuit of a comic Bible
"For me, it's always been about outreach and engaging other people who are not a part of the Christian conversation," says Art Ayris, creator of the Kingstone graphic novel Bible.
- Syrian army takes last IS-held town in Homs
- How do you beat Christian Festival High Syndrome?
- Hope: 4 key passages from the New Testament to give us courage in dark times
- 'We have a crisis': Are internships a way of solving the Church's young adult problem?
- Why do US evangelicals think poor people are lazy – and what does the Bible really say?
- Counting the cost: Why I'm (mostly) glad to be a clergy child
- Christians against a godless state? Another evangelical takes his conscience to court
- How churches are solving holiday hunger
- Terry Waite: After 5 years in solitary confinement, what did he learn?
- Bogeyman Gatlin booed as Bolt's saintliness shines
- Syrian army takes last IS-held town in Homs
- South American trading bloc joins Vatican in condemning Venezuelan regime
- Vatican intervenes in Venezuela crisis - calls for government to 'respect human rights'
- One of the greats - Usain Bolt prepares for his final 100m race in London
- Thaw in relations? Chinese State newspaper says 'Pope loves China'