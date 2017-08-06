Jennifer Lawrence, Darren Aronofsky news: Couple getting serious in their relationship; first trailer for 'Mother!' released

Jennifer Lawrence and filmmaker Darren Aronofsky have kept their romance on the down-low, but have recently been spotted out and about together. Meanwhile, the first teaser trailer for their latest project has been released, showing that things are about to get seriously creepy.

Since they started dating in 2016, Lawrence and Aronofsky have been keeping their relationship private. However, according to E! News, the two were previously spotted out and about in New York City, which only suggests that things are getting pretty serious between them.

A source told E! News that Lawrence and Aronofsky are madly in love with each other and that what really connects the couple is their shared sense of humor. She jokes around a lot, he gets her humor, and the two laugh together often, according to the source.

Apart from their similar sense of humor, the source went on to say that the couple has a good dynamic on the set of "Mother!" in New Orleans, which is where they first met. They also said that the couple has also talked about their relationship in the long run, but are in no rush to tie the knot, although the "Black Swan" director is interested in marriage, revealed the source.

Earlier in the year, Aronofsky flew to Budapest to visit Lawrence, who at the time was in another film called "Red Sparrow."

Meanwhile, the first teaser trailer for Aronofsky and Lawrence's latest project, the psychological thriller "Mother!," has recently dropped, giving viewers a sneak peek into an ominous story ahead. The 30-second clip does not give too much, but it does give everyone a heads up on the dark tone that the movie will have.

The line-up of stars also makes for an interesting film ahead. Starring alongside Lawrence are Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, Kristen Wiig and Ed Harris.

The full trailer for "Mother!" will be out on Aug. 8, and the film will premiere during the Venice Film Festival later this year.