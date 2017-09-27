Jennifer Hudson wows 'The Voice' viewers with her amazing weight loss

Singer Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson recently made her debut as one of the judges in the 13th season of "The Voice" alongside Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, and Blake Shelton. Undeniably, she wowed the audience with her amazing transformation.

Hudson lost over 80 pounds in the last few years, shrinking from a size 16 to a size 6. According to the "American Idol" alum, she owed her weight loss success to "Weight Watchers," being a former spokesperson for the brand.

"I don't have time to do much [exercise]. I just watch what I eat," said the actress. "I'm very conscious of what I put in my body."

The weight loss journey was not an easy path for the actress. She first started in 2010, and during an interview with Self Magazine back in 2011, she talked about her ordeal in stopping herself from eating the food she used to love.

"I had to break my diet mentality," she said. "I used to deprive myself, thinking that was healthy. I didn't eat pasta, fried food, red meat. I hadn't had pizza in 10 years. If you're on a strict diet that says you shouldn't have any carbs or this or that, your body won't function the way it should."

The magazine also detailed her decision to start losing weight when she had her son, David. Although considered a plus-size actress in Hollywood way back, Hudson made it known that she was not fazed by the stigma at all, and that her decision was purely based on her choice to teach her son proper diet and healthy eating.

Today, Hudson is looking wonderful as ever, evident in her weekly stint as a judge on the "The Voice" season 13. It was first revealed earlier this year that Hudson would be one of the judges on the popular reality television singing competition series. She was also formerly a judge in the series' U.K. version.