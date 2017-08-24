Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck news: 'The Tribes of Palos Verdes' actress concerned about ex-husband's alcohol intake

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in California. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck may have called it quits, but that does not mean they will stop caring about each other. The former is reportedly worried about her ex-husband because he may have started drinking alcohol again.

"She has done everything she possibly can over the years to help him get sober and battle his demons," a source told Life & Style Weekly. "Jen is concerned about Ben because he is the father of their three children... She knows Ben is his own worst enemy. He can't thrive without drama and angst."

This comes after the "Justice League" actor and his girlfriend, television producer Lindsay Shookus, were spotted sharing a bottle of wine at Santa Monica's Giorgio Baldi restaurant only four months after the former completed a stint in rehab for alcohol addiction.

Affleck has made it no secret that he has an alcohol abuse problem. In a 2012 interview with ABC's Barbara Walters, he admitted he acquired a predisposition to alcoholism from his father.

At the time, the 45-year-old actor and filmmaker described how he had needed to look for help after partying too much in the wake of a period of success that saw him win a Golden Globe and Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for "Good Will Hunting" in 1997.

Affleck initially stopped drinking alcohol after he met and fell in love with Garner on the set of "Pearl Harbor" in 2001. After years of dating, they tied the knot in a private Turks and Caicos ceremony in June 2005.

After 10 years of marriage, Affleck and Garner announced their intention to divorce and officially filed legal documents last April. In their divorce filings, the former couple sought joint physical and legal custody of their three children: 11-year-old Violet Anne, 8-year-old Seraphina Rose Elizabeth and 5-year-old Samuel.