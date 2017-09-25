Jeffrey Dean Morgan reveals Hilarie Burton's baby bump

Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan (L) and his wife actress Hilarie Burton pose at the premiere of Marvel's "Ant-Man" in Hollywood, California June 29, 2015. Reuters/Kevork Djansezian

Last Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles, Jeffrey Dean Morgan revealed to the public that his wife, Hilarie Burton, is pregnant with their second child.

Burton was wearing a vintage Lavin gown that was hiding the baby bump with all of its billows. However, when it was when the big bad of "The Walking Dead" placed his hand on the actress's tummy that sealed the deal.

The 35-year-old "One Tree Hill" star stated in an interview that they are "really happy and a very good team." She added that she feels lucky that their family is the way it is because of their parental teamwork. Burton said she can be very protective when it comes to her boys.

Barbara Alyn Woods, also a "One Tree Hill" alum, bumped into Morgan during the awards show and the 51-year-old actor confirmed the pregnancy of his long-time love.

Morgan and Burton welcomed their first child in March of 2010. The couple decided to go low profile when it comes to Augustus — or Gus — wanting their son to have a normal life away from the lime light of his parent's showbiz career for as long as they can.

The couple started their quiet relationship back in 2009 after Hilarie divorced her first husband, "One Tree Hill" director Ian Prange.

Reprising his role as Negan for the eighth season of the hit TV series "The Walking Dead," Morgan revealed that it was the first character that he thought a lot of people would despise him for. Fans of the show, however, responded differently, saying that his performance as the big bad was what the show needed.