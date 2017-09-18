Jaybird news: Releases two wireless earphones, Jaybird Run and Jaybird Freedom 2

FREEDOM 2 delivers the perfect custom-fit in seconds with SpeedFit integrated cord-management and combined tips and fins. Jaybird official website

This year, Jaybird has added two new devices to their wireless earbuds lineup – the Jaybird Run and Jaybird Freedom 2. Initially announced on Sept. 14, The Jaybird Run is the company's first ever truly wireless earbuds, which is just like the Apple AirPods. On the other hand, the Jaybird Freedom 2 is the upgraded version of last year's Jaybird Freedom.

"No matter how far you push yourself, Jaybird RUN headphones deliver you true wireless music with a secure comfort-fit, sweat-proof coating and water resistance, and a 4+ hour battery life with on-the-go charging. Take Jaybird RUN and run wild without a single wire to get in your way," read the Jaybird Run's brief device overview.

Much like the Jaybird Freedom series, Jaybird Run is sweat proof and water-resistant. Initially meant for athletes and sports enthusiasts, the Jaybird Run has interchangeable tips and fins to perfectly fit and accommodate the user's ears. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth and offers four hours of play time. Each earbud has a button: the right is default programmed for play/pause; the left offers assistance to Siri or Google Assistant.

Meanwhile, the Jaybird Freedom 2 offers two times the battery life of the Jaybird Run, and even though it is still regarded as "wireless headphones," it still runs a wire behind the user's head. Exclusive features have been added to the Jaybird Freedom Run 2, such as the re-designed cord management system, added comfort fit options, and bigger sound drivers than the Jaybird Run's.

The developers intended this year's iteration of the Jaybird Freedom to deliver such a custom fit, anyone would forget they are wearing them. "FREEDOM 2 delivers the perfect custom-fit in seconds with SpeedFit integrated cord-management and combined tips and fins," read the device's overview. "They're so comfortable and secure you'll forget you're wearing them while you run."

Both devices are now available for pre-order. The Jaybird Freedom 2 costs $149.99 and comes in two colors, gold and carbon. As for the Jaybird Run, it is priced at $179.99 and comes in gray and white, and gray and black.