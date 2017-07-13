Jay-Z new album 2017: '4:44' singer talks about marriage breakdown with Beyoncé
Jay-Z has added fuel to the already widely reported rumors that his marriage to Beyoncé is on the rocks.
Just days after the release of his 14th studio album, "4:44," the rapper whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter dropped a mini-documentary called "Footnotes for '4:44.'" The 11-minute video features celebrities like Aziz Ansari, Jesse Williams, Mahershala Ali, Chris Rock, Kendrick Lamar and Will Smith as they talked about race, masculinity and relationships with women.
For his part, Jay-Z opened up about his marriage breakdown with Beyoncé and how they eventually started to recover. The 47-year-old rapper said he did not enter into his relationship with the superstar by being totally honest.
"I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship, you know what I mean, that wasn't totally built on the 100 percent truth," Jay-Z said without mentioning his wife's name, as cited by Entertainment Weekly. "And then it starts cracking. Then things start happening that the public can see."
One of the "things" referenced by Jay-Z is reportedly the infamous elevator incident, where his sister-in-law, Solange Knowles, yelled at him before fiercely hitting and kicking him inside a hotel elevator. This happened after the fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in 2014.
Though there was no word on what caused the heated argument, speculations arose that designer Rachel Roy, who is the ex-wife of the rapper's business partner, Damon Dash, was being flirtatious with Jay-Z.
According to reports, "If I Were a Boy" hitmaker then confronted Roy and told her that her behavior was disrespectful. Solange came over to have her sister's back, and things got heated with her and the designer.
"Jay said some disrespectful things to Beyoncé and Solange as the confrontation was going down," a source told E! News at the time, adding, "That's why all hell broke loose in the elevator and why Beyoncé just stood back and let Solange hit Jay."
