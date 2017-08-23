Jay-Z breaks silence on Kanye West feud

Beyoncé arrives with husband Jay-Z at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter, has finally opened up on his long-running feud with rapper-singer Kanye West.

On the latest episode of the Rap Radar podcast, Jay-Z shared his side of the story as to what led to his feud with West. All the bad blood started when Kim Kardashian's husband dissed him and his wife Beyoncé Knowles during one of his Saint Pablo Tour concerts in 2016.

Jay-Z admitted he initially wanted to repair their friendship. However, the tables were suddenly turned when West brought his wife and daughter, 5-year-old Blue Ivy, into the equation.

"You got hurt because this person was talking about you on a stage," Jay-Z, 47, told Rap Radar hosts Brian "B.Dot" Miller and Elliott Wilson (via The Independent). "We've gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it, now it's a problem with me. That's a real, real problem. And he knows it's a problem."

As fans will recall, West pleaded Jay-Z to call him after he accused Beyoncé of declining to perform at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards unless her "Formation" music video beat out his "Famous" and Drake's "Hotline Bling" for the Video of the Year award. He also lamented that Blue Ivy and North had yet to play together.

Prior to the feud, Jay-Z and West have performed multiple songs together and had collaborated on their respective singles. In mid-2011, they dropped their collaborative studio album called "Watch the Throne," which debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

Jay-Z and West even promoted the collaborative album with the Watch the Throne Tour from October 2011 to June 2012. The said concert tour, which consisted of 63 shows across North America and Europe, had a total gross of $75 million; the second highest-grossing hip-hop tour after Drake and Future's Summer Sixteen Tour.