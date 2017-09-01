'Jane the Virgin' season 4 updates, spoilers: Is the show in trouble?

A promotional image for "Jane the Virgin." Facebook/cwjanethevirgin

One of the most popular "telenovelas" today, "Jane the Virgin," will finally get back on screen this fall for its fourth season, but fans are in for some slightly bad news — the popular TV series will be cut down to just 17 episodes this season.

According to TV Line, the decision to shorten the show's episode streaming was made by executive producer Jennie Urman, CBS Studios and The CW. However, that does not mean the show is currently in trouble, Urman wants viewers to know.

One of the factors in the decision include the grueling production schedule of the series, and according to TV Guide, it's also because Urman may be focusing a big chunk of her time to do a reboot of the WB classic "Charmed," although no official announcement has been made just yet.

Season 4 is going to be "Jane the Virgin's" shortest season yet, but it is not the first time the show's episodes got cut. Although the first and second season of the show had the standard 22 episodes, the third season went down to 20. For its fourth installment, the show will be down to just 17 episodes.

Fans of the popular TV series must then savor each and every episode of "Jane the Virgin," as 17 episodes can go down in no time. Season 3 ended with quite a few questions waiting to be answered in the next season, and with the death of Jane's (Gina Rodriguez) husband Michael (Brett Dier), the heroine is now exploring the possibility of falling in love again, something that actor Justin Baldoni, who plays Rafael in the series, is looking forward to.

"I would be lying if I said I wasn't rooting for them]," Baldoni said in a recent interview with Bustle, adding, "As an individual, as a man, I'm rooting for Jane and Rafael, because I'm a big fan of the underdog. I'm a big fan of a guy like Rafael, who's wanting to grow and become more of a man and more aware of the world."

Baldoni is also set to direct episode 3 of the show, something the actor is excited about as well. It's the first time that he's going to act and direct at the same time, so according to him, "it's going to be fun."

Catch the season 4 premiere of "Jane the Virgin" on Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.