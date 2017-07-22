'Jane the Virgin' season 4 spoilers: Rogelio becomes a father again; Jane and Rafael possible endgame?
The upcoming season of "Jane the Virgin" is getting fans excited. After what was established in season 3, it is safe to say that a lot of twists are coming in the lives of the characters, from babies that are on the way and possibilities of two of the main characters ending up together.
In a recent interview with Elite Daily, Jaime Camil, who plays Jane's (Gina Rodriguez) father Rogelio, teased what is to come in season 4, particularly for his character. Camil, who is unlike his character at all, revealed that the upcoming season is going to be big for him. As everyone recalled, Darci found out that she was pregnant by the season 3 finale, and knowing that Rogelio is once again thrust into fatherhood, it should be an interesting storyline.
"He's gonna have a kid, a girl, so it's gonna be messy for him. But at the same time any time it gets messy for Rogelio, it's funny for the audience," said the actor. Fans know that Rogelio is not exactly the best parent out there, having only met Jane when she had become an adult. Before sharing his thoughts on what is to come for Rogelio in season 4, Camil was asked if there was any advice he himself could give to Jane in season 4.
Camil said that he does not need to give her any special advice because she is now a grown up and is doing so well. The actor could only tell her to keep doing what she is doing.
Justin Baldoni, who plays Rafael on the show, stated in an interview with Hollywood Life last May that there is a possibility that Jane and Rafael could end up together. As to why he thought that Jane and Rafael could end up together in the show, Baldoni stated that they are both meant for each other. The actor is as uncertain as the rest of the fans regarding this possibility, but it does give hope to the people who prefer Jane to be with Rafael.
Another reason why Baldoni thought Jane and Rafael could end up together is that Jane brings out the best and worst in their character, which is what people in a relationship would naturally do to each other. "But if it were me, I would want to wait as long as possible because I want Rafael to go through as much he can. I want him to grow as much as he can, and I want Jane to grow as much as she can," the actor shared.
