'Jane the Virgin' season 4 spoilers, news: Gina Rodriguez to direct episode; Will Jane go for Rafael or Adam?

A promotional image for "Jane the Virgin." Facebook/cwjanethevirgin

Gina Rodriguez is no doubt the star of "Jane the Virgin." The 33-year-old actress is not only coming back as the lead in the fourth season of The CW series, she is also going to try her hand at directing an episode.

Rodriguez took to social media on Sept. 23 to share the news with her fans.

"Guess who gets to direct an episode of Jane the Virgin? #dgaOrientation #FemaleDirectors," she posted on Twitter.

The tweet also included a photo of her name card beside a handbook from the Directors Guild of America.

While there is no news yet about the plot of her upcoming directorial debut, fans can settle for now with some hints about what is coming in season 4 of "Jane the Virgin."

Jane (Rodriguez)'s first love Adam (Tyler Posey) will be a recurring character this season, which poses a question about Jane and Rafael's (Justin Baldoni) fate.

In the season trailer, Petra (Yael Grobglas) asks Jane, "You're telling me you're a hundred percent over Rafael?"

Jane looks at Rafael and then responds, "A hundred percent is a big number," which may mean that she is not totally closed to the idea of being with Rafael.

Rafael, for his part, remained silent during the conversation, looking at Jane with longing eyes.

It is worth noting, however, that the next scene shows Jane entering the shower, with Rafael taking a peek inside not long after. What this means for their relationship and for Adam's reappearance in Jane's life remains to be seen.

Regarding Posey's mysterious character Adam, "Jane the Virgin" executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman told Entertainment Weekly, "He's an illustrator of comic books and graphic novels. He's the same age as [Jane], but their lives have gone in such drastically different paths that it feels like they're almost living different lives."

"Jane's never dated an artist since she's decided that she was an artist, so they connect on an artistic level and he just has a different approach to life than she does," Urman also said, adding that it will be fun to see how Jane fits into Adam's world.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 premieres on Friday, Oct. 13, 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.