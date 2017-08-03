'Jane the Virgin' season 4 spoilers: Jaime Camil teases 'messy' times for Rogelio as he welcomes new baby

The new season of "Jane the Virgin" is coming in a few months and fans can expect more fun and laughter especially when one character will be a dad again very soon.

Jaime Camil, who plays Rogelio De La Vega in the hit comedy "Jane the Virgin," talked with Elite Daily about what fans can expect from his character in the new season.

In the last season, Rogelio's wife Darci Factor (Justina Machado) was pregnant and is expected to have the child in the upcoming season. Camil expressed his excitement:

"It's gonna be a fun one for Rogelio. He's going to have a kid, a girl, and it's going to be messy for him. But at the same time any time it gets messy for Rogelio, it gets funny for the audience."

Rogelio wasn't around when Xiomara Villanueva (Andrea Navedo) gave birth to their daughter, Jane (Gina Rodriguez). Therefore, now would be an opportune time for him to experience the birth of his future child. Also, he will get to take care of the baby which was something he missed out on with Jane. Nevertheless, this scenario hints that it will not be without some good laughs as Rogelio is known for good one-liners.

Jane, on the other hand, will be looking forward to having a baby sister who can be a companion to Mateo (Joseph Sanders). She will also get to babysit the kid when Rogelio is off doing his telenovela show.

Advertisement

In related news, Rodriguez addressed the rumor that Jane might get together with Petra Solano (Yael Grobglas), Rafael Solano's (Justin Baldoni) ex-wife. She said, "Jane with Michael [Brett Dier] was everything to me, and I really can't imagine Jane being with anyone else."

The actress further added that while Jane is the furthest from being bisexual, she appreciates the fans' interest in her relationship with Petra which they have dubbed "Jetra."

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 will premiere on Friday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.