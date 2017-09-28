'Jane the Virgin' season 4 spoilers: Gina Rodriguez as director; Rafael and Jane rekindling romance?

A promotional image for "Jane the Virgin." Facebook/cwjanethevirgin

"Jane the Virgin" has a new director and it's none other than Jane herself, Gina Rodriguez.

The 33-year-old actress broke the good news via her Twitter account Saturday, writing, "Guess who gets to direct an episode of Jane the Virgin? #dgaOrientation #FemaleDirectors." Accompanying the tweet was a photo of her name card and a Directors Guild of America handbook.

Rodriguez did not provide further details regarding her directorial duty and creative approach, but several fans already expressed their excitement toward her new venture.

Prior to the big news, Rodriguez had already teased the newest season of "Jane the Virgin" on her personal Instagram account. Posting a season 4 poster which features her and a new and older Mateo (Elias Janssen), she hoped viewers would enjoy the new episodes as she enjoyed making them. Check out the photo below:

Plot-wise, details on "Jane the Virgin" season 4 are currently scarce. However, the latest promo hints at a potential rekindling of Jane and Rafael's (Justin Baldoni) relationship. In the new teaser, the pair is seen getting closer to each other in a shower scene. There's even another which sees the baby daddy looking longingly at Jane. Is he really over her?

The answer to the question is something viewers will have to tune in for next season. However, it's worth noting that Jane doesn't seem sure about her feelings too. When asked whether she's a hundred percent over Raf, she told Petra (Yael Grobglas): "A hundred percent is a big number," which suggests she may still have feelings left for the man as well.

Whatever the case is, fans can expect things to become more complicated now that another man is added to the mix. Tyler Posey, best known for his role in "Teen Wolf," snagged a recurring role in the show, playing as Adam, Jane's first love.

Posey's character, according to showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, is "an illustrator of comic books and graphic novels." Even though lives have gone in different paths, Urman told Entertainment Weekly that Adam and Jane are of the same age. They also share the same interest in art, so they still have a connection on that level.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 will premiere on Friday, Oct. 13, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.