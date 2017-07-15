'Jane the Virgin' season 4 premier date with new twist confirmed
Television series "Jane the Virgin" returns to screens for its fourth season on October with a new twist in the show's schedule. The show will be airing every Friday, a departure from its previous three seasons.
The new season will begin on Oct. 13. The last three seasons aired every Monday, while this upcoming one will be given a Friday time slot.
Network The CW announced in January that the show has been renewed for a fourth season following another year of positive reception and multiple award nominations for the show and for lead actress Gina Rodriguez.
Jane Villanueva, portrayed by Rodriguez, will continue her quest for true love in the upcoming season of the breakout series. Several details on the upcoming season have surfaced during the finale of season three, including the casting of "Teen Wolf" star Tyler Poser in a recurring role as Jane's first love, Adam, who has appeared after many years. "Adam's arrival definitely changes the course of Jane's life and trajectory," executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman told Deadline.
Jane would have to deal with Adam's arrival, as well as her feelings for her baby's father, Rafael (Justin Baldoni), and the loss of her husband Michael (Brett Dier).
Speculations arise as to what possible paths Jane's romantic life could take as season 4 progresses. One suggestion is that Adam might act as a good friend to Jane, as hinted by Urman. "Jane started off believing whole-heartedly in the idea that you are 'meant to' be with one person," the showrunner told Deadline, adding, "As she matures, and the show matures, we look at that question, and ask if it's really true."
Another speculation is that Jane and Rafael may prove to be meant for each other as they co-parent their son Mateo, while another possibility is that Jane stops dating altogether, as Urman wants "to see her open herself up to a new, evolved version of 'happily ever after.'"
"Jane the Virgin" is set for another roller coaster ride as viewers follow the Latina protagonist through her love life's romantic twists and turns.
-
Antisemitism and musicians row: Now Christian evangelical calls for boycott of Roger Waters concert
An American evangelical Christian leader is calling for a boycott and picket of a concert starring the former Pink Floyd rock artist Roger Waters in Miami this evening.
-
If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
The success of Scripture Union's Christian app, Guardians of Ancora, highlights the importance of digital engagement of the Bible, particularly for children and young adults who are reported as drifting from faith and from the church.
- Check your shibboleth: Why we can't just kick out people we disagree with
- One of the most influential Church leaders of Victorian England: Why John Keble matters today
- When Christians fall out: 9 Bible verses about unity
- How to survive a Christian festival
- Farewell, Eugene Peterson? Why evangelicals can do better than start a heresy hunt over gay marriage
- Do short sermons fail to do justice to the Bible?
- If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
- US pastor and wife whose sons were killed in 2015 car accident blessed with two baby twin boys
- Missionary's wife appeals for news of her husband, taken hostage in Africa
- New hope for Charlie Gard as judge invites US doctor to fly to UK to examine him
- Christian churches face summer activity shutdown in Egypt after new terror threat
- Live Aid: the generation-defining event that helped save a people – but left a tainted legacy
- Charlie Gard parents given new hope as judge hints at possible change of mind
- Controversial French archbishop warns of 'great replacement' by Muslims
- 'Great pain and dismay': Another priest killed in Mexico