'Jane the Virgin' season 4 premier date with new twist confirmed

Television series "Jane the Virgin" returns to screens for its fourth season on October with a new twist in the show's schedule. The show will be airing every Friday, a departure from its previous three seasons.

The new season will begin on Oct. 13. The last three seasons aired every Monday, while this upcoming one will be given a Friday time slot.

Network The CW announced in January that the show has been renewed for a fourth season following another year of positive reception and multiple award nominations for the show and for lead actress Gina Rodriguez.

Jane Villanueva, portrayed by Rodriguez, will continue her quest for true love in the upcoming season of the breakout series. Several details on the upcoming season have surfaced during the finale of season three, including the casting of "Teen Wolf" star Tyler Poser in a recurring role as Jane's first love, Adam, who has appeared after many years. "Adam's arrival definitely changes the course of Jane's life and trajectory," executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman told Deadline.

Jane would have to deal with Adam's arrival, as well as her feelings for her baby's father, Rafael (Justin Baldoni), and the loss of her husband Michael (Brett Dier).

Speculations arise as to what possible paths Jane's romantic life could take as season 4 progresses. One suggestion is that Adam might act as a good friend to Jane, as hinted by Urman. "Jane started off believing whole-heartedly in the idea that you are 'meant to' be with one person," the showrunner told Deadline, adding, "As she matures, and the show matures, we look at that question, and ask if it's really true."

Another speculation is that Jane and Rafael may prove to be meant for each other as they co-parent their son Mateo, while another possibility is that Jane stops dating altogether, as Urman wants "to see her open herself up to a new, evolved version of 'happily ever after.'"

"Jane the Virgin" is set for another roller coaster ride as viewers follow the Latina protagonist through her love life's romantic twists and turns.