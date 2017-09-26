'Jane the Virgin' season 4 news: Expect new faces

A promotional image for "Jane the Virgin." Facebook/cwjanethevirgin

Fans of the hit show "Jane the Virgin" has something to look forward to as the series comes back for its fourth season.

"Jane the Virgin," which airs on The CW, will add some new characters along with its new storyline. The show also released the official synopsis for the first episode of season 4 and it talks about Jane (Gina Rodriguez) reuniting with her first love Adam (Tyler Posey), and Jane's sister and mother are not so thrilled about this reunion. Meanwhile, Rafael played (Justin Baldoni) has his own problems with losing the ownership of his hotel, leaving him penniless and homeless.

Presently, there has not been any major cast news about the show and the viewers can expect the entire main cast to return this season. Aside from Posey, who will have a recurring guest role, another new face will come into the show. Alex Meneses, who was previously seen on TV shows "Telenovela," "Everybody Loves Raymond" and "The Goldbergs" will also have a recurring role in the coming season. Meneses will be playing the owner of the Cortes Hotel Management, and a possible investor of Rafael.

The show's executive producer, Jennie Snyder Urman, has been tight-lipped about the details of the upcoming season's storyline but hinted in an interview with Deadline back in May that the show's theme for the new season will be all about "recapturing the joy." She explained that she wants Jane to "fight for her joy and go after her happiness."

It would be remembered that last January, The CW renewed the show for a fourth season. Now that the synopsis for the first episode of the season is out, fans will just have to wait for a brief period as the fourth season of "Jane the Virgin" is set to premiere on Friday, Oct. 13, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.