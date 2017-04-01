'Jane the Virgin' season 3 episode 19 spoilers: Rogelio gets in between Jane and her crush; is Petra involved in Scott's murder?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is crushing on Rogelio's (Jaime Camil) hot co-star, but her father manages to get in between them while Jane was just starting to enjoy Fabian's (Francisco San Martin) company. Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) might be involved in Scott's (Wes Armstrong) murder.

"Jane the Virgin" season 3 is currently on another hiatus, with episode 16 returning on April 24. Although the episode listing hasn't been released, the promo reveals that Rogelio will be interfering with Jane and his co-star Fabian's flirting.

As seen from the episode 16 promo, Rogelio sees Jane flirting with Fabian while on set. Because of this, he pulls her daughter away and lets her know that he doesn't approve of them. Unfortunately, Fabian hears all that Rogelio said, leaving him and Jane in an awkward situation.

Meanwhile, Petra might be involved in Scott's murder.

Previously on "Jane the Virgin" season 3, Dennis (Christopher Allen) and Dana (Sheila Carrasco) approached Petra with a deal to help them locate her twin sister. If she agrees, she will be free of the charges.

Petra told the police that she hasn't been in contact with her sister for three years. However, it was revealed that Petra has been in touch with her sister recently, telling her that she needs to hide and that she will send her money.

Because of this, there are speculations that Petra helped Anezka kill Scott. However, it is not yet confirmed if Anezka did kill Scott and how Rafael (Justin Baldoni) is involved in Scott's murder.

Season 3 is anticipated to reach until episode 22 to reveal more about Scott's murder and Anezka's disappearance, but the show has also been confirmed to continue to season 4, giving more time for Jane to finally get her romantic life moving.

"Jane the Virgin" season 3 returns on Monday, April 24, on The CW.