'Jane the Virgin' season 3 episode 16 spoilers, news: Jane is forced to talk about her past; 'Teen Wolf' star Tyler Posey joins cast

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) finds it difficult to open up about her past in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin" season 3.

Titled "Chapter Sixty," the show's next episode will see Jane try to put herself out there. According to the official synopsis, Jane is now a published author. However, she is reluctant to talk about her past to help sell the book. Rogelio (Jaime Camil) also faces difficulties in his career when a new younger male co-star enters the picture. When they start working together, Rogelio thinks that the newbie wants to sabotage him.

Luisa (guest star Yara Martinez) and her girlfriend Eileen (guest star Elisabeth Rohm) head back into town to visit Rafael (Justin Baldoni), who is not taking any chances when it comes to safety. Elsewhere, Anezka (Yael Grobglas) must answer some questions the police have for her. Petra (also played Grobglas) convinces her twin sister to come back to Miami and cooperate with the authorities.

With only one month before the finale, "Jane the Virgin" will soon introduce a familiar face to the cast. "Teen Wolf" star Tyler Posey has been tapped to recur on The CW's hit dramedy for a multi-episode arc. The new male character will be introduced in the season 3 finale set to air later in May. Not much detail was revealed about Posey's role, but he will portray someone from Jane's past. He will also be part of the cast for season 4.

Posey is best known for playing Scott McCall in the hit MTV series "Teen Wolf." He directed an episode of the show's final season, which returns this summer. The 25-year-old actor can also be heard as the voice of Prince Alonso in the Disney Channel animated series "Elena of Avalor." His film credits include "Maid in Manhattan," "Collateral Damage," and "Inside Out."

The third season of "Jane the Virgin" returns on Monday, April 24, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.