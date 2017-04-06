Jana Duggar courting? Family of rumored boyfriend speaks up

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After the wedding of her three younger sisters, fans of "19 Kids and Counting" have been looking forward to hear a courtship announcement from the eldest Duggar daughter, Jana.

New rumors claim that the 27-year-old Duggar has entered the courtship stage with 24-year-old Lawson Bates, the son of Gil and Kelly Jo Bates from the "Bringing Up Bates" fame.

Reports state that the speculations were sparked when the Duggars visited the Bates in Tennessee last month. But while Jana and Lawson continue their silence about the speculated pairing, Kelly Jo appeared to have laid the rumor to rest in a statement posted on the official Bates Family Blog.

"I think that probably Lawson and Jana would both be shocked by that news, although we have heard that rumor," Kelly stated. "They are very good friends but no courtships that either of our families are aware of."

This is not the first time that Jana was involved in a courtship rumor. In 2014, she was speculated to be involved with NFL superstar Tim Tebow. But the rumors turned out to be false.

While fans continue to wait for Jana to find the right partner in life, the twin sister of John-David revealed in a previous interview with Crown of Beauty Magazine that she is not in a rush to be in a relationship since she is still waiting for the right guy.

"I know how it feels to wait for 'Prince Charming' to come along. I'm still waiting. Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can't go along because you're not part of 'that' group," she stated. "But waiting doesn't mean sitting and literally waiting. No, we need to be busy with where God has us and being content and joyfully serving Jesus there."

The Duggars have yet to break their silence about the courtship news.