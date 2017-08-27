Jamie Foxx, Olivia Munn dating news: Pair sparks rumors at Mayweather vs. McGregor fight

Actress Olivia Munn plays Elizabeth Braddock/Psylocke in 2016's "X-Men: Apocalypse." YouTube/20th Century Fox

"Annie" star Jamie Foxx and "X-Men: Apocalypse" actress Olivia Munn are rumored to be dating after they got playful on the red carpet of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor fight.

Foxx and Munn were just two of the many celebrities who watched the Mayweather– McGregor bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada last Saturday, Aug. 26. In one of the photos, the latter playfully punched the 49-year-old comedian in the jaw. Foxx was also photographed wrapping his arms around her waist.

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Aug 27, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

However, Entertainment Tonight reported that there is no brewing romance between them. As per an eyewitness, Munn walked down the red carpet alone, while Foxx arrived with his entourage of male friends. The former was all smiles as she posed for photos before she persuaded the "Baby Driver" star to join her.

Further debunking the dating rumors, a source told E! News that Foxx and Katie Holmes are still going strong. They are doing everything to keep their relationship private and out of the spotlight.

"They are really happy," the source said. "It's easy and they are for sure very much in love. They are doing their thing as usual and keeping a very, very low profile."

Munn, on the other hand, has been spending some time alone after she and National Football League quarterback Aaron Rodgers called it quits on their three-year relationship. Despite their separation, they remain good friends and continue to support each other.

Also, Munn has been busy with several projects, including Shane Black's science-fiction film "The Predator." In the upcoming film, she plays Casey Bracket, an ambitious scientist opposite Quinn McKenna (Boyd Holbrook).

Munn will also reprise her role as Elizabeth Braddock/Psylocke in the upcoming superhero film "X-Men: Dark Phoenix." It is scheduled to be released on Nov. 2, 2018.