Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes rumors: Will there be a trip down the aisle soon?

Katie Holmes at the 2014 New York Fashion Week Reuters/Carlo Allegri

Rumors began circulating between actor/singer Jamie Foxx and actress Katie Holmes in 2013. Four years later, is this secretive couple ready to go public and tie the knot?

In March 2015, Us Magazine first revealed that the two celebrities were secretly seeing each other. A source told them that their meet-ups were limited to each other's homes and they would often go so far as to put on disguises to prevent rumors from circulating.

Holmes' divorce with "Mission Impossible" actor Tom Cruise reportedly had a specific clause in their divorce settlement that prevents the "Dawson's Creek" star from "publicly humiliating" Cruise.

This clause includes talking about Cruise, his dedication to Scientology, and publicly dating other men for five years after their highly publicized divorce. Although the settlement states that Holmes is allowed to date other men, she cannot be seen in public with them or let her new beaus near their daughter, Suri.

After the reveal in March 2015, Homes and Foxx still kept their relationship hidden from public view, dodging paparazzi as much as they could. In December, Holmes celebrated Foxx's birthday in New York. An insider told Us Magazine, "Katie is so in love."

Earlier this year, Foxx was seen flirting with women during the Red, White, and Bootsy party in Miami last July. This sparked rumors that to win Holmes over again, Foxx was making plans to rent out Disneyland. The insider that revealed Foxx's plans to InTouch Weekly did not specify which park the singer plans to rent out, although an astonishing $500,000 was said to be the price for their special night.



Last Aug. 27 during the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight in Las Vegas, Foxx was seen with Olivia Munn and even posed for pictures on the pink carpet. Although sources say that the exchange was just innocent, there is no news yet on how Holmes is handling Foxx's latest flirtatious incident.

A few days prior, Foxx visited Holmes in her mansion. The actor bought some frozen yogurt for both Holmes and her daughter, Suri. Earlier that day, the mother and daughter duo were seen shopping for school supplies in Calabasas.

Rumors of a wedding have been circulating for months, although no news yet on when or where. Since their dating has been kept under wraps for years, their wedding is said to be no different.

It will be as much a mystery as their dating is, but an insider revealed to Life & Style Magazine, "They would want it to be a quiet, under-the-radar ceremony in a romantic spot like Italy or the coast of France."