'James Bond' news: 25th movie to be released in 2019

Daniel Craig will be 007 one last time 007.com

English actor Daniel Craig will be returning to the big screen as the super spy, James Bond. The 25th installment from the hit franchise is set to be released on Nov. 8, 2019.

Craig last reprised his James Bond role back in October 2015 with "Spectre." The film raked in £95 million on its U.K. and Ireland release, and is listed as currently the third highest grossing film in Britain.

The title for the new James Bond film has yet to be revealed. However, since the upcoming coming movie will be the 25th from the popular and enduring franchise, production has been calling it "Bond 25." The six-year duo of Neal Purvis and Robert Wade has written the script, while sitting in the producer's chairs are Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Sam Mendes ("Skyfall" and "Spectre") has stepped away from the British spy franchise, leaving the new director unannounced as of report writing. Bond film bosses are reportedly eyeing Denis Villeneuve ("Blade Runner 2049") to take the helm, but both parties have yet to confirm.

In an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" back in August, Craig announced that the upcoming movie would be his final 007 film.

"I just want to go out on a high note, and I can't wait," the actor, who also starred in "Casino Royale," "Quantum of Solace," and "Skyfall," explained.

The plot of the new Bond movie involves the spy quitting the secret service and marrying the woman he loves. His wife then gets killed, and the tragedy will bring him back into the fold, with vengeance as the operative motivation.

Lea Seydoux will reprise her role as Dr. Madeleine Swann ("Spectre") and the woman whom James Bond marries in the upcoming film. Also set to return in the 25th "James Bond" movie are Christoph Waltz and Dave Bautista as the villains Ernst Stavro Blofeld and Mr. Hinx.