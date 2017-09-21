'James Bond 25' release date news: Producer will consider female director to helm the new 007 film

Bond (Daniel Craig) emerges from the wreckage of his downed plane in 'Spectre.' Facebook/JamesBond007PH

The next installment of the James Bond franchise will star Daniel Craig as the super spy for the fifth and last time. Apart from the news of the actor reprising his role, producer Barbara Broccoli recently revealed that she will, of course, consider a female director to lead the upcoming 25th Bond film.

In the wake of the epic box office success of Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman," a lot of fans are looking forward to seeing more women to direct popular stories and films. Now, one of the most famous film franchises is ready to take on the challenge. Speaking at the premiere of "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool," Broccoli shared that she is keen to work with female directors in the industry.

The producer said, "There are a lot of women working on this production [Film Stars] which pleases me very much. It's incredibly important to support change in front of and behind the camera. I love working with women. It's a different vibe." She further added that they have to promote the female directors within the industry, since "women are often tasked with taking care of children and ailing parents."

Broccoli quipped that it is so hard for some women to sustain a career in the film industry. Her willingness to consider a female director in a Bond film is truly remarkable. However, that is not a guarantee that a woman will eventually direct James Bond 25. However, if it does happen, it will be the first for the series.

Meanwhile, prospective Bond fan-favorite Idris Elba spoke up about possibly playing 007 after Craig. When asked if he ever imagined himself as the British spy in the future, the actor responded via BuzzFeed, "I think not." He then hedged, "But you really need to ask the producers. Like I can just, 'Hey, I'm gonna play Bond next! No, it's Idris. Hello?' No one wants it."

Fans would definitely disagree on this point, but the great news is that Elba will be back in action on the streets of London for the next installment of "Luther." While there is no word yet on whether he will have a chance to star as 007, his fans are hopeful that he will have his shot someday.

"James Bond 25" is slated for release on Nov. 8, 2019.