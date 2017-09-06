'James Bond 25' plot spoilers: Bond could be settling down in next movie

A promotional image of Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux from the film "Spectre." Facebook/JamesBond007PH

A huge potential plot spoiler for the upcoming James Bond movie was leaked. The notorious British womanizing super spy might just end up settling down in the next installment of the "007" movie — where after initially retiring from the series, Daniel Craig will once again reprise his role as the popular spy.

According to Page Six, a close source has told them that one of the major focal points of the next installment is the marriage of James Bond. The story is rumored to be that Bond retires from espionage, and falls in love with an unnamed girl, then eventually gets married. However, life isn't this easy, especially for a secret agent who has thwarted multiple villains in the past 25 movies or so — Bond's wife could possibly be killed.

In a report by Buzz, the role of Bond's wife will be played by Lea Seydoux, who plays Madeleine Swann — his love interest in the previous "007" film "Spectre." Bond and Swann could end up getting married, finally ending the womanizing streak of the suave, silver-tongued British spy.

If the rumors are true, Bond would have to come back into the secret service so that he could avenge his wife. This would make him a truly uncontrollable spy, which Craig has been so effective at portraying since his debut in "Casino Royale." The next film will be Craig's fifth Bond film, which isn't an easy feat in itself. It is safe to assume that Bond's character is well integrated in Craig's mind, knowing just how to portray the character under any circumstance.

Movie Web has gathered that creator, Ian Fleming, has been mulling over the character settling down for a while. After decades of portraying the spy a certain way, he must have decided that every dog has its day — and that Bond will have to slow down the pace of his action-filled life. This only fuels the rumors of Bond actually tying the knot in the next movie — however, Movie Web has also added that Page Six is "not exactly the best source of information."

No matter what the plot will be, Craig has expressed his excitement in playing the spy one more time saying on Stephen Colbert's late night show that "I want to go out on a high note. I can't wait."

Craig and the team behind this project will start filming on November this year.