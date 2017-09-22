Jake Gyllenhaal is keeping up-to-date on ex Taylor Swift

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal arrives at the New York Film Critics Awards in the Manhattan borough of New York January 5, 2015. Reuters/Carlo Allegri

Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal usually does not talk about his personal life, but he could not say "no comment" when Jeff Bauman, the Boston Marathon bombing survivor, asked him a question regarding his ex, Taylor Swift. The actor apparently was updated with the recent affairs of the pop star.

In a Facebook Live session, Bauman sat down with Gyllenhaal to discuss their favorite Boston-based films and restaurants before he shifted the conversation to Swift. He asked, "If you lost your legs in real life, do you think Taylor Swift would write a song about it?" The actor replied with a question of his own for further clarification, "For me, or about it?"

Bauman said, "For you. Like a country song," to which Gyllenhaal expertly answered, "She sort of moved more into pop now." The actor's remarks seemingly suggested that he has kept us with Swift's career.

Gyllenhaal and Swift dated in 2010 for three months, and that year, the singer spent Thanksgiving in New York with the actor and his family. When her song "All Too Well" was released in 2012 with lyrics, "I left my scarf there at your sister's house" and "Your mother's telling stories about you on a tee ball team," fans suggested that it was about Gyllenhaal.

Since the song came out, the actor's sister, Maggie, has been baffled by questions about rumors that Swift left her scarf at the family's home. The 39-year-old actress responded during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" last Sept. 12, "I never understood why everybody asked me about the scarf. What is this? I am in the dark about the scarf."

Maggie further added, "It's totally possible, I don't know. I've been asked this before and I've been like, what are you talking about?" Her brother, on the other hand, was more tight-lipped. He said, "I'm not necessarily guarded, but I consider intimacy to be very important and I don't think everybody needs to know about my family or my personal details."