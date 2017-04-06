'Jak And Daxter' PS4 release date, news: Titles in game series to launch this year with 1080 pixel resolution and modern PS support

Naughty Dog will release one of their classic video games, "Jak And Daxter," for the PlayStation 4. The game was initially launched for they PlayStation 2, and it managed to be considered as one of the most memorable titles of all time.

Those who have enjoyed the gameplay that "Jak And Daxter" have presented in PS2 can now grab the title, once again, for the PS4. The crazy duo is back to bring the type adventure that gamers love.

As announced on PlayStation, "Jak And Daxter" games for PS4 include "Jak X," "Jak 3," "Jak II," and "Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy." All of the games were released for PS2, but the original title from the "Jak and Dexter" trilogy was relaunched for PS3 and PS Vita.

"We are delighted to announce that 'Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy,' 'Jak II,' and 'Jak 3' will be available on PS4 via download at PS Store later this year!" the announcement reads. "Longtime fans and new players alike can experience the incredible exploits of Jak and Daxter as the duo sets out to explore ancient lands and unravel the mysteries of the Precursors," it went on to say.

The price of the games is not announced yet. It is also unclear whether the games will be launched as a bundle or if each can be bought separately.

Advertisement

Fans have expected that the re-launched version of "Jak And Daxter" for the PS4 will have the same features as "Crash Bandicoot," which has remastered and reworked versions of the three initial titles of the franchise.

Unfortunately, this will not happen to "Jak And Daxter." However, all of the games to be released will have a 1080p render and a support for the modern PlayStation console features like Remote Play. There will be no revamped on the graphics and no new content that will be featured. Furthermore, the games will not have a physical release, and the digital version can be bought on PlayStation Store.