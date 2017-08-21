Jaime Bell on wife Kate Mara: 'There was an instant connection'

Jamie Bell and Kate Mara starred together in the 2015 movie "Fantastic Four." Facebook/ FantasticFour

Actor Jamie Bell, who got married in July to "Fantastic Four" co-star Kate Mara, said he knew early on that they were going to get married. For him it was instant and obvious, and it was only a matter of time before wedding bells began ringing.

The couple started dating during the press tour for the 2015 superhero film "Fantastic Four. "There was an instant connection," said Bell to the Evening Standard. "Like we'd known one another forever. It was obvious very quickly that we were going to get married," he added.

Bell starred in "Fantastic Four" as Ben Grimm, while 34-year old Mara played the character of Sue Storm. Even though the film flopped both in the box office and in critical reception, the pair are surely thankful for the movie as it allowed them to get together.

However, long before they were co-stars in "Fantastic Four," the two had already met for a screen test. They even shared a kiss during the test for a role in the film, which neither of them were cast.

"We did a screen test together and we had to kiss and it was very — I had to kiss many guys that day for the screen test," said Mara about the roots of their romance during her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" in May. "We fell in love on the [Fantastic Four] press tour."

The 31-year-old actor is not only head over heels in love with his wife, he also admires her family and the bond that the family members share with each other. "It's kind of an amazing surprise to know that stuff really exists," he said, before adding that he came from a broken home.

Mara's family is a tight clan well-known for their influence in American football. Her father's side of the family founded the New York Giants. On the other hand, Mara's maternal side of the family founded the Pittsburgh Steelers. "They're an incredible family, so loving, connected and together," said Bell.