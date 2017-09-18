Jaden Smith stars in new Netflix anime series 'Neo Yokio'

Jaden Smith stars as Kaz Kaan in Netflix anime series, "Neo Yokio." YouTube/Netflix

Hollywood young actor Jaden Smith is starring in a new Netflix anime as the character Kaz Kaan, a magistocrat in the futuristic city of Neo Yokio. Recently, the streaming platform dropped the official trailer of the series — teasing what fans can expect ahead of its release date.

Created by Ezra Koenig, the show takes place in the greatest city in the world, a diverse labyrinth of cultural and architectural innovation. In the fictional world, the only people allowed to use magic are the rich and powerful. Apparently, Kaz must take time away from his life of luxury to slay demons and protect the city.

Along with his robotic sidekick, Smith's character — a member of pink-haired demon slayers ­— will have to overcome his own indolence as well the threats that crop up as he tries to follow his sacred duty to guard his place. Jude Law will provide the voice of the robot.

The official synopsis for the anime series "Neo Yokio" aims to be funny for viewers. The show is even described as a "postmodern collage of homages to classic anime, English literature and modern New York fashion and culture." Set to debut on Sept. 22 on Netflix, it will feature the voices of Smith, Law, Susan Sarandon, Steve Buscemi and Jason Schwartzman.

In other news, Smith and his girlfriend Odessa Adlon made their red carpet debut as a couple at the FX premiere of "Better Things." The two did not hesitate to display their affection for each other in front of the crowd. They have been an item since the actor's breakup with Sarah Snyder in March this year.

Smith and Adlon were first seen together on a beach in Miami, Florida in April. Since then, they have not been hesitant to step out in public — appearing in different events. It seems like the rising talent has already moved on from his failed affair with Snyder. He is also focused on his multiple acting gigs, clothing line, and recently, he announced on his Twitter that his next venture would be opening his own restaurant.