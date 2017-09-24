Jada Pinkett Smith denies Leah Remini's Scientology claims

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith at 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

Jada Pinkett Smith has recently spoken out about her religious beliefs after Leah Remini claimed that the actress is a long-time Scientologist. She admitted that although she studied Scientology's main text, "Dianetics," she is not a Scientologist.

The notion that she is a member of that church came after Remini's book, "Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology," came out, revealing an event in which Tom Cruise threw a party and asked his A-list guests to take part in a game. Remini, who left the Church of Scientology in 2013, said that she thought the actor was just joking. She recalled, "But no, he literally wanted to play hide-and-seek with a bunch of grown-ups in what was probably close to a 7,000-square-foot house on almost three full acres of secluded land."

One of the guests included in the party was Pinkett Smith, who had a different version of the story when she narrated it on "Watch What Happens Live" in July. The actress assured that all their kids were involved in the game, and Cruise was simply trying to make it fun for everyone.

However, Remini slammed Pinkett Smith, saying, "That was untrue. B*******. There were no kids there. I was like, 'OK, alright, you're gonna do that? More power to ya.'" She also claimed that the "Girls Trip" star is actually a member of the Church of Scientology.

Remini told The Daily Beast, "I know Jada's in. She's been in Scientology a long time. I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Center all the time."

The school Remini was referring to was the New Village Leadership Academy in California, which closed in 2013. It was largely funded by the Smith couple, who also had a part in hiring the staff. Remini further said that there were still tell-tale signs that the actress is part of the church.

Early Tuesday morning, Pinkett Smith posted a bunch of tweets about her religious practices. While she admitted to having studied Scientology's "Dianetics," she denied being a member of the church. Scientology rumors have long floated around the actress and family, but none of them have confirmed that they are part of it.

I have chanted and meditated in some of the most magnificent temples on earth… but I am not a Buddhist. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017

"I recently lit Shabbat candles with Rabbi Bentley at Temple Sinai...but I am not Jewish," Pinkett Smith started the series of tweets. "I have prayed in mosques all over the world...but I am not a Muslim. I have read Bhagavad Gita...but I am not a Hindu. I have chanted and meditated in some of the most magnificent temples on earth...but I am not a Buddhist."

In her last two tweets regarding her beliefs, she wrote, "I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not," before adding, "NO ONE ELSE can hold that power."