Jackie Chan movie news: 'The Foreigner' trailer shows veteran actor still has the moves

The 63-year-old kung-fu warrior turned Oscar awardee Jackie Chan proved to everyone that he still has it, as the new trailers for his movie "The Foreigner" awed movie and martial arts fans alike.

The final trailer for "The Foreigner" showcased the actor's dexterity as if he were still in his prime and featured the usual Jackie Chan movie tropes such as the actor doing his own stunts, which is impressive considering his age. The film itself will be a fresh new take for the actor, as most of his movies are usually light-hearted and comedic, with only a few serious and dark undertones.

"The Foreigner," directed by Matt Campbell, will show an old and fatherly Chan who plays the protagonist Quan in London. Quan is out to avenge his daughter, who was killed in a terrorist attack. This prompted his character to hunt and hurt government officials like Hennessey, played by James Bond star Pierce Brosnan, in order to acquire the names of the said terrorists and exact vengeance upon them.

The upcoming movie has since gained popularity, as it is a nod to the good old-fashioned vendetta films from the '80s and '90s, which featured revenge action movie stars like Mel Gibson or even Arnold Schwarzenegger for his role in "Collateral Damage."

"The Foreigner," however, will be more similar in tone and plot to the movie "Law Abiding Citizen," where a mourning father who declares war on the people responsible for the death of his daughter has to work against a government trying to stop him.

The upcoming film is based on the book "The Chinaman." Director Campbell was also responsible for the hit and award-winning James Bond movies "GoldenEye" and "Casino Royale," and movie buffs who have seen those can expect a similar style and direction with "The Foreigner," but with Chan doing his own creative stunts instead.

"The Foreigner" will be released worldwide on Oct. 13.