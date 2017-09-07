Jack O'Connell news: British actor gets dropped from playing fashion icon Alexander McQueen

Director Angelina Jolie and cast members Miyavi (R) and Jack O'Connell (L) pose for the media to promote her film "Unbroken" in Berlin November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reports have circulated that British actor Jack O'Connell was dropped from the Alexander McQueen biopic. O'Connell was supposed to take on the main role as McQueen himself, but unfortunately for the Bafta Award winner, that isn't the case anymore.

According to The Sun, O'Connell was initially the ideal actor to take on the role of the British fashion icon. This was due in no small part to O'Connell's penchant for portraying dark roles in his previous films, such as "Unbroken" — a film by Angelina Jolie. However, after months of deliberation, the producers of the biopic decided to go in a different direction.

The producers added that no breach of contract had occurred, since no signatures were given out anyway. The project is still happening as planned, but it is safe to assume that there are moves being made to snag another brilliant actor who will play McQueen according to the producers' vision.

The history of the fashion icon is one of success and tragedy. He was the son of a taxi driver from the eastern part of London who tried his best to get into the fashion industry, even as a young kid. He was granted an apprenticeship at Anderson & Sheppard – Savile Row Bespoke Tailors, and quickly climbed the ranks.

In a few years, he became a head designer, and in 2004 McQueen established his own fashion label. He received multiple recognitions and awards for his contributions to the industry. However, in 2010, his mother died of cancer at the age of 75. This caused McQueen to be deeply depressed, leading to his tragic suicide at just 40 years old.

Even if there is no confirmation of who is to play the titular role as of late, the producers are set to start filming the fashion icon's biopic by spring, and is aiming to be released later this year.