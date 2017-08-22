'iZombie' season 4 spoilers: What will happen after season 3?

A promotional photo for "iZombie" Facebook/iZombie

The CW's newest hit series, "iZombie," has been renewed for a fourth season, and fans could not wait after the season 3 finale titled, "Looking for Mr. Goodbrain, Part 2" aired on June 27. The world was finally made aware of the existence of zombies and their "brainy" appetites, and it's up to Liv Moore (Rose McIver) and her crew to control the havoc the zombies will wreak upon humanity.

At the San Diego Comic-Con, which was held on July 20–23 this year, some of the cast members and producers sat down and answered some questions regarding the turnout of the show's season 3 finale, and the possible premise on what season 4 will circle on. According to TV Line, Rob Thomas joked at the panel that "season 3 was a dream," and the revelation of the zombies' existence to the world had always been part of their plans for the show, although he admittedly thought that the whole thing was a "little sooner than we thought."

"I really like thinking of each season as an enclosed story, like each one is a book in a series, and I'm so excited about what we can tell in season 4. I'm excited to get to those stories.... I don't believe there's any show in which zombies and humans live together in a city, and I think it's going to be interesting," said Thomas in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

It can be instantly deduced that season 4 will most likely revolve around the zombie crisis in New Seattle, with Liv's stance about the whole thing going to be a huge tipping scale for the entire show. Thomas also hinted at the "friction" Major (Robert Buckley) and Liv will be facing in the fourth season, giving fans another reason to look forward to the show's continuation.

iZombie will have a midseason premiere as announced by The CW.