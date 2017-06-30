'iZombie' season 4 spoilers: Seattle becomes zombie capital, says EP Rob Thomas

Now that humans have finally learned that zombies are real, "iZombie" season 4 is taking the storyline to the next level with the American government asking for brain donations from its citizens in order to feed the undead dwelling in their new homeland, Seattle.

Like previous seasons, the upcoming renewal of the hit comedy thriller will start from an ending. Executive producer Rob Thomas dished to Entertainment Weekly that the opening is going to feature an entirely different America three months after "Discovery Day" where zombies and humans are living together in a situation similar to that of West Berlin's during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

"The U.S. government is going to wall of Seattle so it's going to have that Berlin feeling. It sort of turns Seattle into this independent quasi-nuclear power," the show creator spilled, adding that if the undead break out of the city, the world will be at the risk of utter destruction.

To keep the rest of the country protected, the city will be surrounded by a No Man's Land at every side and more importantly, the zombies are going to be fed with donated brains.

Thomas revealed that in the first episode of season 4, Fillmore-Graves CEO Chase Graves (Jason Dohring) will appear in a celebrity commercial campaigning for Americans to sign their brain donor cards. "I think Chase Graves says if just one in 10 Americans donate their brains, everything is fine and dandy," said the executive producer.

Aside from the commercial, the premiere episode will show every step involved in the brain donation system as Thomas believes it is important that the audience is aware of how it works. As he described, the process begins with a person dying. His brain is then harvested and placed into a shipping container which is taken to a processing plant in Seattle. Next, the brain is put into a tube, distributed to a dispensary, and going to a zombie who has a brain card.

As for the show's main star Olivia Moore (Rose McIver), Thomas hinted that she and Major Lilywhite (Robert Buckley) are possibly getting back together. He assured that there is no future for Liv and her co-worker Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti (Rahul Kohli), and that Liv and Major are still going to do "anything for each other at any time."

Over the course of the season, the two's political stands are going to cause a rift between them. Major will join Fillmore-Graves, which Liv is going to despise for how they are mismanaging the city. Their views will put them at odds with each other, but there is still going to be "a lot of affection" between them.

Cast member David Anders also recently dropped some spoilers to Hidden Remote about his character Blaine DeBeers. "Old Blaine is back and will wreak some havoc. Running a coup on his dad and Don E (Bryce Hodgson) was just the tip of the iceberg," spilled Anders.

The CW officially renewed the television series for another installment last June 27. No release date was announced, but there are speculations that "iZombie" season 4 will not be airing until early 2018 as it is a midseason show.