'iZombie' season 4 spoilers: Liv & Lilywhite face zombified Seattle

"iZombie" season 3 ended with the cat out of the bag. It was revealed to the public that zombies exist and are out and about in Seattle.

So, what does that mean coming in for season 4? Showrunner Rob Thomas shared some spoilers to TV Guide on what fans could expect from the hit zombie show.

First, season 4 will not be the last. Thomas has a lot of ideas for the upcoming season stemming from questions about the new zombie revelation.

Thomas explained, "What does the new justice system look like? What does the zombie prison system look like? Are there zombie-only restaurants? It is like having to build a new world. Some of this we thought about last [season] but we're having to drill down on a lot of these things."

Indeed, the "iZombie" writers have to drill down and answer many of these questions to shape the new landscape of Seattle after having turned on its head. As Thomas implied, there are many angles now to the story which could go on for more than a season.

As to the once-engaged couple of Olivia "Liv" Moore (Rose McIver) and Major Lilywhite (Robert Buckley), they are not getting together anytime soon. "Politics will create a divide between Major and Liv this season," Thomas noted, adding, "Season 4 won't be one big fight, but there's enough of a gulf that it will get in the way of romance."

Lilywhite had rejoined Fillmore Graves, the private military arm of the zombie movement, in the finale and will be preoccupied with the group in the next season. Meanwhile Liv will be questioning the military actions of the group, thus, driving an even deeper wedge between her and Lilywhite.

How will Liv, Lilywhite, their friends, and the rest of Seattle cope with their new reality?

Fans and viewers alike can expect "iZombie" to return to The CW in 2018.