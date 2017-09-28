'iZombie' season 4 release date, plot news: Seattle now walled off as infected people hunt for cure

A promotional photo for "iZombie" Facebook/iZombie

Season 4 of "iZombie" isn't premiering until next year but the cast has already been excitedly sharing news about the series this early.

In recently released footage from San Diego Comic-Con in June, the cast members told the press that Seattle has now been walled off from the rest of the world.

"Season 4 [begins] about two or three months where we left off last," Aly Michalka said. "Seattle is now this New Seattle, this different city than it was before. It's basically the zombie homeland."

The human population is not as high as it once was as people were quick to evacuate once the news of the zombie outbreak got out. Not everyone was able to escape Seattle, however, and those that were trapped in the city are now trying to survive.

"iZombie" executive producer Diane Ruggiero-Wright added that not only are people trying to escape the city, but there are also those who are trying to get into New Seattle for a cure.

"So you have these people who are stuck in New Seattle and who are fearing for their lives and desperate to get out," Ruggiero-Wright said. "And then you have the people outside of New Seattle who are maybe ill or dying... and their only hope is to get to Seattle to save themselves or to save their loved ones."

The season 3 finale of "iZombie" ended the years of hiding for the zombie community. Thousands of Seattle residents were given a vaccine dose that contained zombie blood, leading to thousands of new zombie residents in the city.

"iZombie" follows Liv Moore (Rose McIver) as a fake psychic who assists the local police in tracking down fake murderers. Liv gets clues to the murderers' identities whenever she eats the victims' brains as she gets flashbacks of their lives.

The show also stars Malcolm Goodwin as Clive Babineaux, Rahul Kohli as Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti, Robert Buckley as Major Lilywhite, David Anders as Blaine DeBeers, and Michalka as Peyton Charles.

The CW show is loosely adapted from the comic book series of the same name created by Chris Roberson and Michael Allred.

There is no premiere date for "iZombie" season 4 yet.