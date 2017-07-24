'iZombie' season 4 release date, plot news: Robert Knepper promoted to series regular, Angus to exact revenge?

With "iZombie" coming out sometime next year, more news was just revealed about season 4 at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 22.

During the panel for the breakout zombie show, executive producer Rob Thomas announced that Robert Knepper has been promoted to series regular.

Knepper plays Angus DeBeers, the father of Blaine (David Anders), the funeral parlor owner who went back to being a zombie last season. In addition, Blaine tried to kill his estranged father by dropping him into a well.

Blaine will appear to be in the clear but Thomas unveiled, "Angus is going to get out of the well, and he's going to be up to no good, and he's going to have some very hardcore pro-zombie people on his side."

This is going to put a chink in Blaine's armor when Angus comes back to exact his revenge.

In last season's finale, a bombshell was dropped on the people of Seattle — that zombies existed and were roaming in and around town. This caused considerable backlash as riots ensued. However, Fillmore Graves, the private military arm of the zombie movement, managed to contain the situation for the moment.

Actress Rose McIver revealed some tidbits on what fans can expect from her character, Liv Moore, in the newly-zombified Seattle. She remarked:

"At least she has this community of people around her who know and support her. ... It's going to be interesting what side of the fence she falls on. Her position on the whole thing will find a new identity for her throughout the season."

Moore has been a zombie since season 1 and has friends who are humans like Ravi Chakrabati (Rahul Kohli) and Clive Babineaux (Malcolm Goodwin).

McIver's comments hint that she may be asked to pick a side in the upcoming season: the zombies or the humans.

Fans and viewers alike can expect "iZombie" to return to The CW in 2018.