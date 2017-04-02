'iZombie' season 3 spoilers: Robert Buckley teases Major's new journey; more zombies invade Seattle

"iZombie" is not scaling back the crazy when the zombie rom-com returns for its third season this week.

The show's sophomore run left off with the emergence of a new order in Seattle. Vivian (Andrea Savage) said the city was on its way to being a "zombie homeland," leaving Liv (Rose McIver) and her friends with no choice but to adjust to the new setup.

After a year-long wait, the series will soon be back to bring more laughs and scares to fans. McIver recently caught up with E! News and she explained what "zombie homeland" means. "It becomes more of a zombie show in some ways. Our zombies still aren't exactly the zombies you've seen before, but there's a lot more of us, and so the threat of how these two communities might or might not integrate is kind of what plays out over the season," the actress stated.

Season 3 picks up with Liv finding out that there are more zombies residing in Seattle than she initially thought. To make matters worse, she discovers a private military contractor who is employing a small army of zombies. The said army's mission is to prepare for the day humans learn about their existence. Despite being acquitted for all the crimes committed by the Chaos Killer, Major (Robert Buckley) is still considered a pariah. He manages to find a job with the only place that is willing to hire him. Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) is accused of not telling the truth.

Major also has not forgotten about the promise he made to unfreeze Natalie, the zombie call girl who has gone missing in season 2. "That's a storyline from last year I loved," Buckley told TV Line. "It is something that does come back this year. A big part of Major's quest is [figuring out] what the hell happened to her."

The third season of iZombie premieres on Tuesday, April 4, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.