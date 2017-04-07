'iZombie' season 3 episode 2 spoilers, synopsis: Major takes on traits of 15-year-old girl
Rose McIver is back as Liv, the friendly brain-consuming zombie of The CW's "iZombie" series. In an upcoming episode, the medical examiner will take on the traits of a teenage girl's bossy father.
Next on the menu are the brains of car accident victims, a father and daughter. Joining Liv's investigation on the fatal car crash is Clive (Malcolm Goodwin), Ravi (Rahul Kohli), and Major (Robert Buckley). The team suspects foul play. To unearth the mystery behind this tragic affair, Liv plans on devouring the teenager's brain to learn more about what happened. Somehow, she ends up eating the 50-year-old father's brains, while Major ends up eating the 15-year-old's.
As revealed in the trailer of episode 2 of "iZombie" season 3, titled "Zombie Knows Best," Major will start to exhibit the personality of a teenager. He will develop a penchant for mirror selfies, loud music, and rebellion.
"Lower the music young man," Liv tells Major. In the next scene, he is seen walking out of the room and screaming out, "Stop trying to control me."
Elsewhere in the episode, Clive will be summoned for questioning regarding the murder of a family. He will have to reveal his connection with the deceased family. Meanwhile, medical examiner Ravi will have to face Peyton (Aly Michalka), as she reaches out and declares peace.
As for Major's investigation on Natalie (Brooke Lyons), Major will find himself at a dead end.
In the pilot episode of the season, viewers saw that Liv has discovered a secret society of zombies living among the residents in Seattle. In addition, she found out that they are building an army, one ready to strike once the living finds out that the undead are living among them.
"iZombie" season 3 episode 2, titled "Zombie Knows Best," premieres on Tuesday, April 11, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.
