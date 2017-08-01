'IT' movie release date, trailer news: Tim Curry's Pennywise makes cameo appearance?

The official trailer for "IT" was just released recently which gave fans a better look at the film's antagonist, a mysterious clown that torments children in a small town. Also, a cameo was noticed by quick-eyed viewers.

The first teaser footage showed glimpses of the clown called Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) but didn't fully show any of his actions. This, however, created an atmosphere of dread as the town started reporting missing children with no clue as to how that was happening.

The main trailer, however, featured more of Pennywise and his interactions with the children. One scene revealed the clown in a drainage, opening and handing a toy boat to a young boy, telling him, "Here, take it."

In another scene, as a girl turns to the left, she is suddenly held by the neck by Pennywise, which made fans wonder about the fate of that child.

The film is based on the best-selling horror novel by Stephen King and was first adapted onto the screen in 1990 where Pennywise was first portrayed by Tim Curry. The first iteration of the clown had red hair and white makeup just like Skarsgård's Pennywise; however, he had no vertical lines going down both eyes.

This prompted viewers like Nick Naranjo on Twitter to observe that Curry's Pennywise makes a brief cameo at the end of the new trailer.

Here, Curry's Pennywise can be seen slumped in a chair on the left while the new Pennywise lunges forward at the screen, supposedly trying to capture the child snooping in the room full of clowns. This strongly suggests that the new "IT" film is paying homage to the 1990 miniseries with a quick cameo of Curry's iconic clown.

Other characters in the horror film include Richie Tozier (Finn Wolfhard), Beverly Marsh (Sophia Lillis), and Bill Denbrough (Jaeden Lieberher).

"IT" will hit theaters on Friday, Sept. 8.