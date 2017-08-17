'IT' movie release date news: VR promo 'Float' follows Pennywise through sewers

A promotional poster for the horror movie 'It' featuring Pennywise the Clown behind a red balloon. Facebook/ITmovie

In preparation for the release of "It," Warner Bros. Pictures has launched a virtual reality (VR) cinematic promo that gives audiences a sneak peek of what is in store for them once the upcoming horror movie comes out.

The VR promo titled "Float" will allow those who are brave enough to experience it to tread through the soaked sewers and streets of Derry — the fictional place where the movie takes place. The promo is not a full-fledged game per se, but it will serve as a virtual tour of the dark world of Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgård), the antagonist of the movie and host of the VR experience.

"Float" features the scene where Georgie (Jackson Robert Scott) meets Pennywise the Clown in the sewer. The scene was carefully replicated from the infamous scene in the 1990 mini-series version and is one of the main focal points of the trailers for the upcoming movie.

Takers of the VR promo should expect a handful of jump scares and a tense atmosphere. However, like most VR promos, the visuals aren't particularly stellar. The promo runs for about four minutes, which is a good running time. It can be viewed without VR equipment, but it is highly recommended that audiences make use of it.

"It" is a movie adaptation based on the novel written by Stephen King of the same title.

"It" is drawing ever closer, with its theatric release set for September. The horror movie is directed by Andrés Muschietti and will serve as a reboot of the first two movie mini-series released in 1990.

Aside from Skarsgard as the movie's main source of scares and the bane of children's existence, Finn Wolfhard from the Netflix series "Stranger Things" will also be a member of the cast.

"It" will premiere in theaters on Friday, Sept. 8.