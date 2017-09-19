'IT' movie plot news: Deleted scenes reveal monster's horrifying past

A promotional poster for the record breaking horror movie "IT." Facebook/ITMovie

The horror movie "IT," which is a direct adaptation of Stephen King's popular novel, is currently breaking records at the box-office. Like most movies, it was necessary for creators to cut some of the scenes from for a smoother cinematic flow and a better running time upon its full theatric release. However, did audiences miss out on what could have been a more terrifyingly satisfying movie experience?

Bill Skarsgård, who plays Pennywise the Clown, admitted that there is one scene that could have potentially changed the tone of the whole experience. Eventually cut out from the movie, the scene revealed some information about the titular "IT" before it took on the form of Pennywise the Clown. It was revealed in a podcast at Variety that the history of Pennywise dates back a few centuries ago, specifically during the 1600s.

Skarsgård revealed in the podcast that he found the scene to be "really, really disturbing," and that the decision of the monster "IT" that disguised itself as a clown should be further explored in the second film. According to Nerdist, King shed some light to the monsters age stating that the monster dates back billions of years ago, and decides to go on hibernation intermittently. In the book, it is shown to feed off of people terrors, and that is where "IT" draws its power.

Refinery 29 further elaborated on the story of the deleted scene that shows the monster eating a woman's daughter, which the mother offered in order to save herself. According to the site, it reminded them of a similar scene that happened in Darren Aronofsky's latest film titled "Mother." In the film, there Jennifer Lawrence is forced to watch a group of people butcher and kill her baby, who was killed by accident.

Obsessed with Everything thinks that the deleted scene warrants its own prequel movie, even if other people would probably want to see more details in the already greenlit sequel. It is possible that if the sequel shares equal success as the first movie, then a prequel could happen.

Fans should not worry about never having to get a chance to see the deleted scenes since the creators of the film have promised to include them in the director's cut for the Blu-Ray version. This is the next best thing that audiences can expect as the sequel is not expected to come out until 2019. As of now, the Blu-Ray version has no final release date yet.