'IT' horror movie release date, cast news: Kids cast ideal stars for sequel's adult counterparts

A promotional poster for the horror movie 'IT' featuring Pennywise the Clown behind a red ballon. Facebook/ITmovie

The cast of the upcoming horror movie "IT" gave their choices of who could play their characters' adult versions in the possible sequel.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the cast of the movie, based on horror author Stephen King's terrifying novel "IT," sounded off on who they thought could play the grown-up versions of their characters in a future installment.

Bill Denbrough (Jaeden Lieberher) was the de facto leader of the kids' group they called the Losers Club. He was confident and successful in his adult life therefore Lieberher suggested that Christian Bale ("The Dark Knight") could portray his grown-up character. Ben Hanscom (Jeremy Ray Taylor) was a stout kid but very handy with tools. Taylor said that Chris Pratt ("Guardians of the Galaxy") could play his adult version.

Richie Tozier (Finn Wolfhard) was the comedian of the group therefore Wolfhard hinted that Bill Hader ("Trainwreck") was a good candidate to play his role as a grown up. Stan Uris (Wyatt Oleff) was the skeptical one in the Losers Club so Oleff thought that Joseph Gordon-Levitt ("The Walk") was a good choice.

In the novel, the kids were able to defeat the killer clown called Pennywise. However, when they become adults many years later, the clown seemingly returned to its old haunt and started to torment them once again. The new "IT" movie will center on the kids' narrative while it is expected that the adults' story will happen in a sequel.

In related news, King recently said in an interview that he saw the "IT" movie and liked it very much. He said, "I had hopes, but I was not prepared for how good it really was... I'm sure my fans will enjoy the movie. I think they're gonna REALLY enjoy the movie."

The "IT" movie will hit theaters on Sept. 8.