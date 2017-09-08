'It: Chapter Two' news: Director Andy Muschietti teases sequel details

"It" opens in U.S. theaters on Sept. 8, Friday. Facebook/ITMovie

The much-awaited adaptation of Stephen King's "It" opens in theaters today, but director Andy Muschietti is already teasing fans with potential plot details for the next installment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, New Line is moving forward with plans for an "It" sequel. "Annabelle: Creation" screenwriter Gary Dauberman is on board to write the script, while Muschietti will once again helm the project.

Set 30 years after the mind-boggling events of the first film, "It: Chapter Two" follows the adult versions of the Losers' Club – William "Bill" Denbrough, Benjamin "Ben" Hanscom, Beverly "Bev" Marsh, Richard "Richie" Tozier, Edward "Eddie" Kaspbrak, Michael "Mike" Hanlon, and Stanley "Stan" Uris.

The Losers' Club will unite once again to face off the eponymous being known as "It" or also known as Pennywise the Dancing Clown (Bill Skarsgård). The story is then told in a series of harrowing flashbacks, periodically returning to Derry, Maine, in the year 1989 when they were still kids. There will also be a dialogue between the two timelines.

"I really wanted to focus on the emotional journey of the group of kids," said Muschietti in an interview with Yahoo! Movies. "Getting into that other dimension — the other side — was something that we could introduce in the second part."

Muschietti went ahead to say that two cut scenes from the first film will hopefully be incorporated in "It: Chapter Two," one of which is the fire at the Black Spot. The infamous Adrian Mellon scene will also be featured in the sequel's opening sequence.

"It: Chapter Two" does not come as much of a surprise, considering that it was proposed even before the first installment was made. Also, "It" has now become Fandango's number one horror pre-seller of all time, besting Lauren Bittner and Chris Smith-starrer "Paranormal Activity 3" (2011) and "Sully" (2016).