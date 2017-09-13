'IT: Chapter Two' news and updates: Features mostly new cast members

A promotional poster for the horror movie "IT." Facebook/ITMovie

The movie "IT," an adaptation from Stephen King's novel of the same name, broke box-office records in the genre of horror. In fact, the reception was mostly positive and tremendous that a sequel is already in the works. Fortunately, the creators prepared for such a thing, since this is what they had planned all along.

According to the film's director Andu Muschietti, there is no concrete release date as of now. However, he is confident that a complete script for the sequel will be accomplished sometime in January of 2018. After the script is done, pre-production will be underway where the producers will brainstorm ideas, which may take some time. It is estimated that the movie will be out by 2019.

Like in the book, Pennywise the Clown torments the children not only once, but twice in their lifetimes – as kids, and as adults. "IT: Chapter Two" will focus on the return of Pennywise 30 years later, and will retain the characters that made it out of the first movie, but this time as grown-ups. This means that new cast members will be slated to appear, to make good on their promise to come back to Derry if Pennywise comes back to torment children once again.

IGN reported that Bill Skarsgaard will be reprising his role as Pennywise the Clown. They also added that it is almost certain that the second chapter will have a significantly higher budget, since New Line Cinema was previously strict about it for the first movie. It can be speculated that this will allow for more high profile celebrities to make appearances for the sequel, which is something that fans can definitely be excited about.

For the narrative of "IT," it is essential that the characters as adults recollect and relive the terrifying events of when they were children. According to Collider, there were some scenes from the first movie that had to be cut mainly due to budget restrictions and movie running time. However, these may appear in the sequel as flashbacks to advance the story of the sequel and to serve as a reminder to the audience just how frightening Pennywise the Clown is.

According to Express, Stephen King was pretty impressed by the modern iteration of his novel stating that the movie "exceeded my expectations." With his novel being a two-part story, fans can be assured that the creators of this year's "IT" will remain faithful to King's novel. It will also make full use of modern technology to deliver an impactful and a truly frightening experience for fans of the books and the horror film genre.