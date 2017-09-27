'IT: Chapter 2' release date, plot news: Horror sequel will arrive in 2019

A promotional poster for the horror movie "IT." Facebook/ITMovie

A release date has been set for the upcoming horror movie "IT: Chapter 2." This is the sequel to the highly successful film adaptation of the novel by Stephen King titled "IT."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the launch date of the sequel has been set for September of 2019, which is two years from now. The early announcement for a sequel is warranted since the movie did very well at the box-office. It grossed $266.1 million nationwide and currently has a global haul of $478.1 million.

"IT" has become the top-grossing horror film of all time beating out "The Exorcist" which made $233 million domestically and $441.3 million worldwide. The movie was also a hit with critics and got an 85 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a site that aggregates review scores from various entertainment outlets.

Cameron McAllister of Christianity Today wrote, "It gets the 'Losers Club' right, and this eclectic little group more than compensates for the movie's shortcomings." One reason for the rave reviews is the cast of young actors that portrayed their roles convincingly in the film.

The movie was about an evil entity that took the form of a clown and terrorized the young kids of a small town called Derry. A number of children encountered the shape-shifting clown and got scared out of their wits. However, the group of kids decided that they have had enough of the scary clown and went into the sewers to kill it.

The kids were able to defeat the clown but that was only temporary. The evil being will return after 27 years which will be the premise of the sequel wherein the kids will return as their adult versions to come face-to-face with "IT" once again. It remains to be seen if the adults will be able to finally put an end to the clown.

"IT: Chapter 2" will arrive in theaters on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.