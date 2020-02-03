It is 'crucial' for the UK and EU to maintain good relations post-Brexit - Church leaders

Church leaders have asked people to pray that Brexit will not shatter relations on both sides of the English Channel.

The Catholic Church in the European Union (COMECE) said it was "saddened" by Brexit but respected Britain's decision to leave the EU.

Britain voted to leave the EU in a 2016 Referendum, a decision that was finally implemented on January 31, 2020, after years of debate that revealed deep divisions within communities.

COMECE said it was a "victory of common sense and good neighbourly relations" that the UK and EU had managed to avoid a no-deal Brexit, adding that such a departure would have had "negative effects on both the United Kingdom and the European Union, but, overall, it would have been harmful for the most vulnerable people".

The group went on to speak of its desire to see the continuation of positive relations between the UK and EU inspite of Brexit.

"Even if the United Kingdom is no longer part of the EU, it will continue being part of Europe," it said.

"We are all destined to live and work together in the full respect of everyone else's choices and diversities. It is crucial, therefore, to maintain good relations with each other.

"We invite all people of good will to pray and work for the common good and make sure that Brexit will not succeed in shattering the fraternal relations between brothers and sisters on both shores of the sea.

"It might be a long and challenging process, but it could also be an opportunity to trigger new dynamics between European peoples and rebuild a sense of community in Europe."

Despite Brexit, COMECE said that Britain's Catholic bishops would continue to be "an integral part" of COMECE, acting as observer members and being part of its commissions anad working groups.