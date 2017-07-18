Israeli Christian charged with killing daughter over relationship with Muslim

x

An Israeli Christian has been charged with the murdering his daughter after she refused to end her relationship with a Muslim and said she was converting to Islam.

Sami Karra, from Ramle in Israel, allegedly killed 17-year-old Henriette Kara on 13 June, according to Haaretz which has seen the indictment.

She had a few days earlier run away from home but was persuaded to return two days before she was killed.

Her partner was himself serving time in prison. He had been accused of assaulting Henriette.

Her family had previously threatened her in an attempt to stop her seeing her boyfriend, which was what led her to run away. She sought sanctuary at her boyfriend's mother's house, among other places, and had also filed a police against her own mother who she said had attacked her.

At one scene with her family, when police called, Henriette refused help from the police. She also refused an offer from social services to enter a women's shelter, and from welfare of money to pay towards an apartment.

The day she died, she transferred 400 shekels ($113) to her boyfriend's prison canteen account. She told a relative that her boyfriend was getting out of prison at the end of the week and that she intended becoming Muslim. The relative called Henriette's father who then decided to murder her, according to the indictment.

She was found dead in the kitchen of her parent's home with stab wounds to the neck, Haaretz reports.

Henriette's mother is reported to have told police her husband felt humiliated by his daughter's behavior and saw it as an affront to the 'family's honour'.