Israel furious as West Bank city of Hebron declared a World Heritage Site 'in danger'

The Palestinian West Bank city of Hebron was declared a world heritage site in danger by the UN's cultural body on Friday.

UNESCO's ruling on the city which includes a holy site for both Jews and Muslims – known as the Tomb of the Patriarchs to the former and the Ibrahimi mosque to the latter – enraged Israelis who see it as evidence of the body's anti-Israel bias.

An Israeli soldier aims his weapon at Palestinians as Israeli settlers take over houses in the West Bank old city of Hebron. Reuters

Palestinians successfully argued Israel's settlement activity in Hebron, particularly by its military, threatened the city's cultural status. The resolution describing the site as being 'in danger' means the area will discussed annually.

It comes despite attempts by Israel to have the motion blocked, including a personal intervention by the US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley.

The vote was held in secret at UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 41st annual summit, currently taking place in Krakow, Poland, following a special request, despite decisions usually being made by a show of hands.

Amid heated scenes at the meeting, 12 countries voted in favour while three opposed and six abstained.

Israel's education minister Naftali Bennett accused the body of acting as 'a political tool, rather than professional organisation'.

He said: 'The Jewish connection to Hebron goes back thousands of years. Hebron, the birthplace of King David's kingdom, and the Tomb of the Patriarchs, the first Jewish purchase in Israel and resting place of our forefathers – are our people's oldest heritage sites.

'UNESCO's resolution must be rejected, and our efforts to strengthen the city of our fathers increased.'

But Palestine's minister of tourism, Rula Maayah described it as a 'historic development' because it stressed the city and its famous mosque 'historically belong to the Palestinian people'.