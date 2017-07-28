'Isn't It Romantic' news: Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth film their tragic first meeting
Fans have a reason to rejoice as leaked set images show Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth filming for Todd Strauss-Schulson's upcoming film, "Isn't It Romantic." In the romantic comedy film, the two star as Natalie and Blake, respectively.
Wilson, 37 and Hemsworth, 27, were spotted filming scenes in New York City on Tuesday, July 25. In one of the photographs, Blake runs over Natalie — who is wearing a white knee-length dress with lavish buttons — with his own car.
Blake, who is seen wearing a navy suit, a light blue button-down shirt and a pair of brown shoes, gets out of the car to check Natalie's condition. While there is no official confirmation, the said scene is seemingly the on-screen couple's first meeting.
"Isn't It Romantic" centers on a struggling architect, Natalie, who is skeptical about love. One day, she wakes up to discover that her life has suddenly turned into a romantic comedy and she is the lead.
In the alternate world, Natalie finds herself caught in a love triangle between her earnest best friend, Josh (Adam DeVine), and her client, Blake. Much to her dismay, her assistant and another best friend, Whitney (Betty Gilpin), will turn into her mortal enemy.
In May, Wilson got candid about her "Isn't It Romantic" co-star, admitting she got through a three-week legal case by thinking about Miley Cyrus' fiancé.
"Well, I'm going to be filming a movie in New York with fellow Aussie Liam Hemsworth, who I get to pash in the movie," the "Pitch Perfect" star told reporters outside Melbourne's Supreme Court. "So when I've been feeling really down about the stress of this court case I've just been thinking about pashing him and how good that's going to be."
"Isn't It Romantic," which also stars Priyanka Chopra, is set to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures on Feb. 14, 2019.
