Islamist militants execute two Christian bus passengers in Kenya

Islamist terrorists in Kenya boarded a bus last week and executed two Christian passengers, reports International Christian Concern.

The attack happened as the bus was travelling in Garissa County in the north-east of the country, a region that is a hotbed of activity by the Somali terrorist group al-Shabaab.

According to ICC, several suspected al-Shabaab militants boarded the bus and forced the passengers off before asking them to show their identification cards.

After checking the ID cards, they singled out three passengers they believed were non-Muslims and asked them to recite the Islamic Shahada, or statement of faith.

When two of them were unable to recite it, they were tied up and executed.

The Daily Nation reports that the two victims were the bus mechanic and a casual labourer who worked in Masalani town, Garissa County.

Military officers responded to distress calls but the attackers had fled by the time they arrived on the scene.

According to the Daily Nation, Garissa Governor Ali Korane said terrorists are trying to divide Kenyans after years of living together peacefully.

'They want to wage war on grounds of faith and ethnicity. We will not allow this. Kenyans from other parts of the country will be part and parcel of our communities. No one will divide us,' he said.

The Kenyan government has struggled to stamp out terrorism by al-Shabaab. In 2012, terrorists attacked two churches in Garissa, killing over a dozen people.

In 2015, gunmen stormed the Garissa University College, killing 148 people. Police stations and police officers have also been targets of al-Shabaab terrorists.

International Christian Concern said: 'This groups intense hatred and violence has caused massive pain for many families and friends of Christians like these two. The Kenyan and Somali Governments must continue to work to end the horrible atrocities that this evil organization commits and protect the lives of Christians in Kenya.'