UK
Islamic converts and 'born-again' Muslims vulnerable to ISIS radicalisation
Gay Catholics could be denied proper funerals, leaked email suggests
Fear of religion limits UK's influence, MPs warn
Christmas CD combines Sistine chapel choir with Grammy-winning soprano — with proceeds going to ...
Boost for US exorcists in battles against powers of darkness
The Bible origins of the $1.7 million note by Albert Einstein
Christianity is banned in Saudi Arabia. Will promised reforms make a difference?
Grassroots campaign launched to persuade Church of England to adopt gay blessings
How this stylish film shot around the world will show the living impact of Paul's letter to the ...
Slavery thrives because it's hidden: we need to learn to ask questions, says CofE bishop

Islamic converts and 'born-again' Muslims vulnerable to ISIS radicalisation

harry-farley Harry Farley Journalist

Islamic converts and 'born-again Muslims' are particularly vulnerable to radicalisation because of their 'vacuum of knowledge', a new report has found.

Research has found that new converts, although mostly peaceful, are disproportionately over-represented in terror groups including ISIS. Lee Rigby's killers and the Westminster attack Khalid Masood are examples of recent converts who have committed atrocities, the study pointed out.

An ISIS fighter holds an ISIS flag and a weapon on a street in the Syrian city of Mosul in June 2014.Reuters

'When taken together with other aggravating factors such as possession of a criminal record, paternal absence, and exposure to the messages of radical preachers, the process of conversion can indicate a vulnerability to extremism,' the report by the Henry Jackson Society think-tank said.

'Converts are often more malleable and vulnerable to radical rhetoric, often combining enthusiasm to change the world with a vacuum of knowledge about different interpretations of Islam.'

The evidence adds to the theory of a 'crime-terror nexus' where young people involved in gangs and petty crime are lured into Islamist networks with the promise of salvation and purpose.

Dr Julia Rushchenko, an associate fellow at the HJS Centre for the Response to Terrorism and Radicalisation, said the 'pernicious ideology' of radical Islam 'has proven capable of luring a wide range of individuals from across Europe'.

She said: 'Policy-makers and practitioners must be alert to this specific but understudied danger, if they are to counter extremism effectively.'

It came as the UK's 'terror tsar' Max Hill QC warned that new terror laws would 'criminalise thought' and said it was 'quite wrong' to punish 'though without action'.

He was speaking to the human rights group Justice on Tuesday, according to the BBC, after the home secretary Amber Rudd announced plans to increase prison sentences for those guilty of viewing extremist content online.

'Whilst we can all agree that there should be nowhere for real terrorists to hide, we should also agree that legislating in the name of terrorism when the targeted activity is not actually terrorism would be quite wrong,' he said.

'We do not, and should not criminalise thought without action or preparation for action.

'Thought with steps towards action can be terrorism. Thought without action or preparation for action may be extremism, but it is not terrorism.'

More News in UK
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY